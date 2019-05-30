Clarence cleaning up after heavy rain, high winds damage areas of town

The town of Clarence was hit hard by Wednesday night's storms- forcing a hefty cleanup at the high school and the community park.

Baseball and softball fields at the Clarence Community Park pooled with water, displacing a lot of the dirt on the infields. The water also moved one of the nearby bleachers from its original spot, turning it on an angle.

High winds also knocked over a large stone part of the city’s veterans memorial. The memorial, which features five stones representing each branch of the U.S. military, saw its Army stone knocked over. The hand-crafted stone was placed last year and weighs 6,000 pounds, according to residents.

North Cedar Junior/Senior High School also dealt with significant flooding- where staff says 20 inches of water came into the basement and then into some of the nearby classrooms. Maintenance crews arrived to the school early Thursday morning to clear away the pools of water.

By Thursday afternoon, most of the water was cleared away and a number of fans were running to clear out the lower level of the school.

People around town said the storms were definitely surprising, but now they will have to finish cleaning up.

“Our whole town got hit pretty good," said Bryan Caspary, who spent the day cleaning the Clarence Community Park. Caspary serves as the park board's president. "I kind of figured we’d have some branches down in the park, but the wind to knock down a 6,000 pound stone- it’s pretty harsh.”

“We have great custodians here," said Mark Dohmen, the Superintendent of the North Cedar Community School District. "They come in between the hours of five and six, so like I said, by the time I got here, they got two inches already out on the grass and by noon pretty much all cleaned up.”

School finished last week, so it did not interfere with classes at the Clarence school. Staff is hoping to have the school and the nearby baseball fields cleaned up by tomorrow, but the veterans memorial could take weeks to repair.