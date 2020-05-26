CityChurch community rememebers Coralville man that died at Palisades-Kepler State Park

“Obviously words don’t do justice to what we’ve been feeling," Heather Weber, the pastor of CityChurch in Iowa City, said.

Brian Jungen (Courtesy Photo)

CityChurch was founded in 2016 and according to Weber, Brian Jungen was an essential part of the founding crew. Jungen, 32, was killed after suffering a fall along a trail on Friday at the Palisades-Kepler State Park.

“How he chose to live in life was because of his faith and because he wanted to emulate Christ," Weber said.

Weber said Jungen texted her about going to Palisades on the afternoon that he died. She said she was stunned to find out what had happened but will always remember what Jungen had stood for, saying he was very others-focused.

“Going up to Palisades Park was actually Brian’s way of recharging after a hard week and he would say he was just going there spend time with God," Weber said.

Weber said that the random acts of kindness that Jungen often performed is a lesson that all can learn from.

“I think as his story gets out there, I hope that people know where that love that Brian had came from," Weber said. "I hope that they understand the motivation that he had, that he just wanted to share God’s love to the people he encountered and I think that is a really powerful example to the rest of us.”

Jungen also worked for the CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank in Iowa City, which released the following statement.

"It is with tremendous sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Brian Jungen. Brian passed away this weekend due to injuries sustained in a hiking accident at Palisades-Kepler State Park. He was a well-respected and valued team member. He began his career at CommUnity as a volunteer on our crisis line. Brian later went on to join our staff as an on-call Mobile Crisis Outreach Counselor.

Brian frequently expressed how he felt being there to help others was more than a job, it was his calling. His dedication to our mission, our team members, and most importantly, those we are here to serve during their time of crisis was unwavering and always felt by everyone who had contact with him.

While our dear friend and treasured team member will be deeply missed, we are full of gratitude for the legacy of compassion and kindness he leaves with us. We extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and all who knew him.

CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank, formerly the Johnson County Crisis Center, has been providing services for over 50 years. As a volunteer-driven organization, CommUnity provides immediate and non-judgemental support for individuals facing emotional, food or financial crisis."