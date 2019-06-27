City unveils second phase of flood protection programs

The City of Cedar Rapids unveiled the second phase of flood protection Thursday focusing on the east side of the river.

“It feels good to know your city has a plan,” said Gary and Lynn Standsbery.

The Stansbery’s lived on the west side of the Cedar River in 2008 when the river swelled out of its banks and inundated more than 1000 city blocks.

“We lost just about everything she said. “The only things we didn’t lose were in the second story of our house.”

They rebuilt much of their life and are now looking on as the city does its part to protect them from future floods.

“I was worried they were just going to wall off part of the city,” said Gary.

That just isn’t the case. According to the city’s Flood Program Manager, Rob Davis, engineers will see flood mitigation and the residents will see recreation.

“We want them to see trails and parks and opportunities that fit within the community,” said Davis.

While the fix is coming 10 years after the devastating flood, the Stansbery’s said the timing is perfect.

“Seeing progress finally starting is great,” said Gary. “Politicians woke up and were proving to them what Cedar Rapids can do,”

Davis said another meeting will be held in the fall where more information will be revealed about the west part of the river.

