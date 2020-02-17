Dubuque officials team up with youth to create climate action plan

The City of Dubuque partnered up with kids to create a plan for potential climate action in the city.

A climate action meeting on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 (Rebecca Varilek/KCRG).

It's part of an effort for the city's climate action plan, with a goal of cutting carbon emissions by 50 percent over the next 10 years. Middle and high school students took part in the afternoon workshop on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

The goal was to include a younger generation's perspective as the city updates those plans. Organizers said getting input from that age group is key, because they tend to have a great understanding of climate issues, and come with potential solutions.

"I want to get youth excited about taking action, and knowing their voice and how important it is, and how impactful it can be, and then really hear their ideas, I mean there are things that they are thinking about, and they are hearing about, and learning about, that I don't know about, and so just getting that diverse perspective is really important,” Gina Bell, Dubuque sustainability coordinator, said.

The goal is to have the climate action plan completed in the next three months.