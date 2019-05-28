City staff creating 'call to action' for Imagine Dubuque plan

The city of Dubuque is issuing a call to action for its 20-year plan, called Imagine Dubuque.

The Julien Dubuque Bridge. (Aaron Scheinblum, KCRG)

The plan outlines goals for the city of Dubuque for the next 20 years. Some of the goals include creating a robust local economy, livable neighborhoods, and better transportation.

The city council adopted the Imagine Dubuque plan in 2017 and some progress has already been made, according to Planning services Manager Laura Carstens.

For example, Carstens says non-profits are addressing the goal of having healthy foods more available. Convivium Urban Farmstead has placed community gardens around its restaurant on Jackson St.

Carstens wants people to know everyone has a part to play in making this plan happen.

"There are some things that are easy for people to do. There are things that require us to work together as a community or partnerships. But we think there are some things already going on," she said.

Some goals can be met sooner than others. Carstens says increasing the affordable housing stock will take a lot of partnerships and time.

Read the full Imagine Dubuque report here.