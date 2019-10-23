City participating in nationwide day asking people to imagine a day without water

The City of Cedar Rapids is asking people to imagine not having access to clean water for a day.

The J Avenue Water Treatment Plant in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 (Jackie Kennon/KCRG)

Having plenty of water on tap is something people may take for granted.

Today is the fifth-annual national 'Imagine a Day Without Water.’ All-day, the city posted facts about water to help people appreciate its presence.

The J Avenue Water Treatment plant was built in Cedar Rapids in 1929.

90 years later, it's still providing service. The plant manager said it takes an investment to keep the water flowing.

“Water service is critical to the economic prosperity of the community, not just the public health and public safety aspects, but the economy,” Tariq Baloch, water utility plant manager, said.

The Cedar Rapids water system provides water to 50,000 accounts.

That comes out to about 130,000 people.