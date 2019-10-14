City officials hope Ramada renovation spurs more development in downtown Waterloo

Part of downtown Waterloo is getting a new look, starting with millions of dollars in renovations to an aging hotel and spreading from there.

An architect's rendering of proposed improvements to a downtown Waterloo hotel, on display on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 (Mary Green/KCRG)

"Waterloo is one of the most competitive places for attracting people and attracting businesses in the entire state of Iowa,” Mayor Quentin Hart said.

Hart and other leaders in Waterloo believe upgrades on the nearly 40-year-old Ramada Inn on W. 4th Street will make the city even more attractive.

“This is going to be such a huge thing for downtown Waterloo,” Rod Lindquist, Vice President of Development & Distribution at Makenda LLC, a South Dakota-based developer, said.

Makenda will buy the downtown Ramada in the next few weeks and turn it into a Best Western, which will have about 100 standard hotel rooms and about 70 extended stay rooms. Then, Makenda will invest an additional $8.5 million into renovations, including to guest rooms, the hotel’s lobby and restaurant, and its pool area.

"We're not going to dip our toe into the water," Brian Kern, Makenda president and CEO, said. "We're going to dive into this thing."

On Monday, the City of Waterloo agreed to give Makenda a $450,000 Economic Development Grant, 20 years of property tax rebates at 85% and additional hotel-motel tax incentives for the project.

“They have to maintain, I think, it's probably 50-ish percent occupancy to reach the base of $125,000 [to qualify for the additional incentives], so the intent is to give them a reason to keep that building full,” Michelle Widner, City of Waterloo Chief Financial Officer, said.

Across the street from the hotel, Waterloo will invest $2.4 million into renovations at the 5 Sullivan Brothers Convention Center and its skywalks and parking ramp.

“Outside remodeling, we’re talking about some internal things that you might not see but will help the center operate more smoothly,” Hart said.

Hart said the convention center's new look will complement the renovations at the hotel, which are expected to finish by next summer.

“Years ago, the question used to be, 'Why Waterloo?'” Hart said. “But now, the question is, 'Why not Waterloo?'"