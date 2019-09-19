City of Waterloo receives funding from federal bridge grant to replace two bridges

A federal bridge grant will help replace two bridges in Eastern Iowa.

The U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced who would be receiving the $225 million in the Competitive Highway Bridge Program Thursday.

The State of Iowa was awarded the largest individual grant, totaling $33.4 million, to the Department of Transportation. This will help improve around 77 bridges that are in poor or fair condition across the state.

The City of Waterloo is just one city that was awarded money to help improve bridges. The city will receive $12,500,000 to replace the 11th Street and Park Avenue bridges. Waterloo is just one of four cities to be awarded money and the only city to have money awarded to help two bridges.

The project will start in the Fall of 2021, with construction starting in the Spring of 2022. Construction on both bridges will happen at the same time.