City of Peosta approves new student housing development

The city of Peosta announced it will develop a student housing complex on property formerly owned by Northeast Iowa Community College campus.

The Northeast Iowa Community College Board of Trustees approved the transfer of the college-owned piece of land west of the NICC campus main parking lot, next to the Fareway grocery store, to the city for the development.

The college said it surveyed students to gather opinions on housing and its benefits. Nearly three-fourths of the students agreed that having student housing on campus, or in close proximity, would influence their decision to enroll with the college.

The new student housing is being designed by Merit Development and Straka Johnson Architects. It will offer single and multi-bedroom suites and have an occupancy of about 200 students. Wes Schulte of Merit Development says the construction will require about 12-15 months.

The city says no tuition, College or taxpayer funds will be used for the construction of the facility. The construction is a collaboration between the city and NICC, and is expected to cost around $10 million. But the city says the influx of students the housing will help provide will spur a much larger economic impact.

“One of the many benefits of this project includes the injection of vibrancy into our community," Peosta Council Member John Kraft said. "We look forward to becoming home to more of NICC’s student population as well as hosting their friends and family when they come to visit.”