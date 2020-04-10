City of Pella cancels annual Tulip Time Festival

The city of tulips is asking visitors to not show up this year. Pella canceled its annual Tulip Time festival that was scheduled for the first weekend of May.

The tulips are beginning to bloom and community leaders are asking visitors to stay away.

"It's hard to have people coming in when a lot of our town is going to be closed," said Valerie Van Kooten, director of the Pella Historical Society. "Some of our restroom areas and things aren't going to be open. We don't want things coming and we don't want people catching something here and take it out as well."

It's typically rare for a popular destination to tell tourists to keep out, but it's happening nationwide to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Van Kooten said every year the festival brings in nearly $3 million to Pella's businesses, so canceling the festival was tough enough. Now, it's been difficult asking people to not visit the flowers.

"It breaks our heart to say to people stay away, but this is a weird time, and it's a time when we have to think outside ourselves, and the tulips will be here next year," Van Kooten said.

Virtual tours are being organized and local groups are planning to flood social media with photos and videos of the tulips in bloom.

"We all know it's the right thing to do right now," Van Kooten said.