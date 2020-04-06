City of North Liberty hosts physically-separated egg hunt

Easter egg hunts across eastern Iowa are canceled due to COVID-19, but city staff in North Liberty created a new way for families to take part in a spring tradition.

Decorated paper eggs are displayed in a window of a North Liberty home on Monday, April 6, 2020. City officials encouraged residents to participate in a physically-separated egg hunt, in lieu of traditional Easter egg hunts which have been canceled due to coronavirus risks. (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

The city wants kids to color their own paper Easter eggs, and put them in front windows for everyone to see. The city has three egg designs on its website where families can download and print the eggs.

Then families are encouraged to find as many as they can in their own neighborhoods.

"To go around and socially distance of course and hunt up eggs," Nick Bergus, communications director for the city, said. "So it's a way to give kids a craft to do at home."