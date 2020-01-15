City of Marion seeking input for name of new YMCA facility

City officials are asking the public for help naming a new recreational facility being constructed near Linn-Mar High School.

A sign with an architect's rendering of the YMCA facility under construction in Marion (Aaron Hosman/KCRG)

A new YMCA is being built near the corner of Tower Terrace Road and Irish Drive in Marion. The city now needs a name for the multi-million dollar facility.

Those interested can submit suggestions online on this website. Nominations are open from Wednesday, January 15 until Saturday, February 15, 2020.

The project is expected to be completed toward the end of 2020.