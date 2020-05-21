City of Marion pools will remain closed for the 2020 season

Pools in Marion will remain closed for the rest of the 2020 season.

The city made the decision after a review of the CDC and Iowa Department of Health guidelines along with consultation with community leaders and the Marion Park Board.

“This was not an easy decision as we pride ourselves on providing excellent recreational opportunities to residents. But with the health and well-being of our patrons and staff at the forefront, we believe this is the most responsible course of action,” said Marion Parks and Recreation Director Mike Carolan.

Park and Recreation staff have studied public health guidance over the past few weeks and explored multiple scenarios.

“The unfortunate reality is that the potential for exposure to COVID-19 still exists, and many of the protocols put into place as the community starts to reopen are difficult to achieve in a public pool setting,” said Carolan. “With the information that is currently available, the safety risks outweigh the rewards. We are not confident that we could provide staff with adequate training and protection, enforce the existing social distancing requirements, and achieve heightened sanitization protocols without having to severely limit capacity.”

Decisions regarding the city's splash pads will be made in the coming weeks.