City of Marion planning to rezone entire city

The City of Marion is looking towards the future as they plan to re-designate land use throughout the growing community by working to finalize rezoning plans for the entire city.

The City of Marion demonstrated new zoning codes for the entire city on Monday, Oct, 21, 2019. (Matt Jones/KCRG)

One city planner said rezoning can help ensure some neighborhoods stay as they are, but also promote growth in other areas. Dave Hockett, the principal planner with Marion, said rezoning hasn’t happened in the city in decades.

“The last complete update was in 1979. So, this is our first major update other than doing it as development occurs,” Hockett said.

Last year, the city council approved 31 new zoning codes. Now, they are working to map it all out.

“The new names are reflecting what’s actually occurring on the properties, where the old districts didn’t quite reflect the intent of those districts,” Hockett said.

The most noticeable changes will occur in older residential neighborhoods around the original town area. Under the proposed zoning codes, homeowners would be able to make more changes to their properties like adding on editions.

“A lot of those homes became nonconforming, meaning they couldn’t be rebuilt if they burnt down, couldn’t do editions,” Hockett said. “The new zoning has some traditional zoning aspects to it that will allow that larger front porch to go back on to those old homes.”

The rezoning also looks to the future of Marion. Some areas will now be designated to suit both single and multi-family residential use.

“We’ve also got some more suburban districts that reflect more current housing trends, condominiums, apartments, zero lot line housing options,” Hockett said.

Hockett said some properties may have a use that isn’t allowed under proposed zoning codes, but he said there will be exceptions and a non-conforming use can be grandfathered in.

“The businesses will be allowed to operate, continue to operate for as long as they’d like, but if they should want to shift gears or redevelop the property they’ll have to come in line with the new zoning,” Hockett said.

The City of Marion will host more open houses to gain feedback from the community before plans are finalized. You can learn more about those meetings on the City of Marion website.