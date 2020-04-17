City of Marion creates COVID-19 Community Recovery Task Force

The City of Marion has created a COVID-19 Community Recovery Task Force. Mayor Nicolas AbouAssaly created this task force to help plan strategies to help support people and families with recovery after the pandemic.

“These are trying times,” said AbouAssaly. “We want to create an environment that gives residents and businesses the best opportunities not only to survive this crisis but to thrive. Marion is a collaborative community that reaches higher to achieve its best. With the help of the task force, we will work hand-in-hand to address the needs of our community and reignite our city’s forward momentum.”

The task force is comprised of representatives from local government, business and economic development, education, health, human services, and faith communities. This group of representatives will then come up with recommendations and present them to city leaders.

“As we look ahead to the recovery phase of this crisis, it’s important to have a diverse cross-section of the community informing our response,” said City Manager Lon Pluckhahn. “We want Marion to be on the leading edge of recovery efforts, with the well-being of our people and our businesses at the forefront.”