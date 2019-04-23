City of Iowa City commits $1 million to fundraiser for local theaters

Iowa City has pledged $1 million to a fundraising campaign for two local theaters- and organizers say that money will go a long way toward renovating them.

The City of Iowa City has committed $1 million to a fundraising effort for the Englert Theatre and FilmScene. (Randy Dircks, KCRG)

The theaters receiving the money are the Englert and FilmScene. A joint fundraising effort for them called "Strengthen Grow Evolve" has a goal of $6.5 million for the two non-profit arts organizations.

The $1 million from the city is the largest single pledge so far, and it takes the campaign halfway to its goal. Organizers said the gift shows the importance of the arts in Iowa City.

"It just shows that our city values arts and culture," said Katie Roche, Development Director for the Englert Theatre. "It values historic preservation. And the ability for arts and culture to build community."

Roche said as they continue to work toward their goal, the money they have raised so far will allow them to start renovating the theaters now.