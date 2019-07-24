City of Guttenberg hoping gaggles of geese will get gone

A gaggle of geese has made a home in the center of Guttenberg, and city leaders are exploring different methods to encourage the geese to move on.

The geese are living on the grass and ponds off Highway 52 which goes straight through town. Mayor Bill Frommelt says the geese cross the highway and surrounding streets, creating dangerous situations.

"A week or two ago, one of the geese was hit in the middle of the road, and that particular person stopped in the middle of the highway too, which can obviously cause a major accident," Frommelt said.

The ponds are also near the town's new swimming pool. Pool staff has found geese droppings near the pool deck, which is a health concern.

These situations are what prompted city leaders to meet with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to learn ways to mitigate this issue.

Iowa DNR Wildlife Biologist Curt Kemmerer says the town's first line of defense could be making the geese feel unwelcomed.

"The more comfortable they get, the longer it goes on," Kemmerer said.

Frommelt says the city has taken action to scare them away.

"We ordered some noise devices, you know to try to scare them a little bit, and our police officers will come up, as well as our pool staff, to try to shoo them off," he explained.

Kemmerer says those are all good methods. Barking dogs, sprinklers, and reflective tape could also work.

Another way to get the geese gone is to make the area inhabitable. Kemmerer says they like short grass next to bodies of water. If that's gone, they'll move on.

"Putting some kind of obstruction between the water and the short grass, whether that’s taller grass, whether that’s a lot of riprap shorelines, heavy boulders, that type of thing," Kemmerer explained.

In extreme cases, the Iowa DNR might remove nests or use an egg addling technique, which terminates the embryo development and prevents eggs from hatching. Kemmerer says towns would need state and federal permits to use that method.

Right now, Guttenberg has no plans for egg addling or nest removal. Kemmerer says towns usually find success using other methods. Frommelt hopes their initial efforts work.

"If we can just get them redirected to other areas of town it would be very helpful I think," he said.

Kemmerer says any town or person experiencing a nuisance animal should call the Iowa DNR.