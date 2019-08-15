City of Galena drafts ordinance for the sale of recreational marijuana

Illinois recently legalized the use of recreational marijuana. Now many cities have to decide how to handle the new law, including one close to the Iowa border.

The City of Galena drafted an ordinance to allow the sales of recreational marijuana within the city on August 12th, 2019 in Galena, Illinois. (MAGGIE WEDLAKE/KCRG)

Galena's city council has passed a draft of an ordinance to allow the sales of recreational marijuana within the city. A four to one vote passed the draft with only the Mayor casting a dissenting vote.

Council members largely agreed they would rather be on top of the issue as opposed to dealing with effects from other communities.

Councilmen Robert Hahn says that he sees benefits in both the tax the city can place on it as well as being ahead of the issue. "I think being able to have control, govern you know and create the model of what we want it to be versus what it could be if it's on the outskirts of Galena."

With tourism being the number one contributor to Galena's revenue, the council is optimistic but unsure at this time what it will do.

The next step involves writing up rules and regulations for the ordinance and holding a public forum.

The city does believe there is already an individual interested in opening up a shop in the city.