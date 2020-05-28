Advertisement

City of Ely honors graduating seniors with banners hung around town

A banner for a graduating high school senior hangs in Ely's downtown on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (Randy Dircks/KCRG)
A banner for a graduating high school senior hangs in Ely's downtown on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (Randy Dircks/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
The city of Ely wanted to have a special way to recognize graduating seniors this year, and the community pitched in to make that happen.

In the city's downtown, each of the more than 40 graduating high school seniors is being honored with a banner. It only took 1 hour to get the $1,000 in donations needed from the community to make this project happen.

"We really wanted to highlight and do something special for them especially since we're such a small community," Callie Stulz-O'Brien, recreation coordinator for the city, said. "Most people who are going to drive down through downtown are going to know almost every single senior that's up, so it makes it even more special."

The banners will be presented to the student's family after they are taken down.

