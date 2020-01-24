City of Edgewood wants people to register security cameras

The city of Edgewood wants people to register cameras to help officers fight crime.

Source: MGN

According to KMCH Radio, the city and the Delaware County Sheriff's Office are compiling a voluntary registry of security cameras.

This would not be a real live feed but would help authorities request video if a crime or incident occurred.

People in Edgewood can request forms from the chamber and submit them to the sheriff's office.

Several police departments in eastern Iowa have urged people to participate in their volunteer security programs. Some of the cities include Cedar Rapids, Marion, and Iowa City.