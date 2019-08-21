City of Dubuque working on solution to sinkhole on busy street

The city of Dubuque has been dealing with a sinkhole on a busy street for weeks.

The city of Dubuque is planning to replace an old manhole that's causing a sinkhole on White St. (Allison Wong, KCRG)

It's located on White Street near the backside of the Courthouse.

City Engineer Gus Psihoyos said it's likely being caused by a 21-foot deep manhole. He says it's about 100 years old and needs to be replaced. The city will hire crews to reconstruct the manhole and surrounding pipes. That would likely be done sometime this fall.

"We're lining up a contractor, plus we have to order the materials because it's specialty stuff that's not readily on hand," Psihoyos said.

The city said the right lane will likely be closed for another four weeks.