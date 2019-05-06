City of Dubuque to hire consultant to update its climate action plan

Paul Schultz is a man who likes to take in the Mississippi view while also talking about protecting it.

The Julien Dubuque Bridge. (Aaron Scheinblum, KCRG)

He uses the phrase "climate disruption" to describe climate change, something he says isn't just affecting Dubuque's riverfront.

"It’s not just the flooding of a river. It’s the wildfires and it’s displacing people around the world as sea levels rise. All those things," he said.

Schultz is the president of Green Dubuque, a nonprofit that is addressing environmental challenges. He believes the city needs to be involved.

"We do need to adapt," he said. "We can't just leave things the way they are."

For him, updating the city's climate action plan will provide a roadmap to adapting. The city's big goal is to cut its 2003 emissions in half by 2030. Dubuque's Sustainability Coordinator Gina Bell wants the action plan to act as a roadmap to that goal.

Bell said, "we’re going to be looking towards that action-oriented toolkit that people can use and hit the ground running with.”

That means the plan will cover all city departments and different areas of life.

"It looks at transportation, it looks at waste, it looks at how we treat our water," Bell explained, adding street planning and energy efficiency in buildings.

"I really want to make it like a toolkit so that it’s user-friendly and not just this thing that lives on a shelf or that people are like I don’t understand it, so I’m not going to do it. Because I think we have to take action as we’ve seen in lots of different reports," Bell added.

The city budgeted $100,000 to pay a consultant to develop the plan, but Bell said that doesn't mean she will use all of that money. She also believes it's necessary to hire a consultant for a plan to be developed quickly.

"I'm a staff of one for sustainability, and it encompasses a lot internal facing as well as external facing, and so it would be even slower of a process if we weren't asking for additional help," she explained.

Paul thinks the city is on the right track, but he hopes progress will go beyond what's expected.

He believes "it's about future generations."