City of Dubuque to create parking solution for Roshek building sale

Two companies in Dubuque are planning to buy a large downtown building together, but with one ask from the city.

The Roshek Building in Dubuque is owned by Dubuque Initiatives. The nonprofit is selling the building to Heartland Financial and Cottingham & Butler. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

Cottingham & Butler and Heartland Financial plan to purchase the Roshek Building from the nonprofit Dubuque Initiatives. The companies say they need more space because of growth. According to city documents, "Heartland has shown a strong 14.5% growth rate over the past 5 years." It says, "C&B has grown from approximately 200 employees to over 1,000 employees in the U.S. with over 700 of those employees located in Dubuque and another 80 within the state of Iowa."

C&B CEO David Becker says he currently has 200 employees working inside of Roshek. Once C&B purchases it, there will be an additional 200 employees. Heartland President and CEO Bruce Lee says his company has 125 currently working in the building and will add 325 more, for a total of 450.

For both men, the influx of employees to this building means more parking is needed.

"As we look at the number of people we’re going to put in the building and our future growth and their future growth, there’s really not enough parking spaces in downtown to accommodate it, in addition to what’s happening with Dupaco down in the Millwork District," Becker said.

Lee said, "quite frankly, adding the numbers of employees here, there’s not enough parking today for them."

A development agreement commits the city of Dubuque to building a 500-space parking structure by the end of 2022. Economic Development Director said the city has $20 million budgeted.

"We’ve looked at a lot of different sites downtown and in the agreement we’ve committed to a radius around the building. So we can’t beyond a certain distance, and that’s fair," Connors said.

There are already a handful of parking garages near Roshek, but many are almost at capacity. The Locust and Iowa Ramp are 99 percent full. The 5th Street Ramp is 77 percent full, with 134 parking spaces open.

However, the Five Flags Ramp is only at 16 percent occupancy. But Becker said C&B and Heartland want a ramp that's closer to the Roshek building.

"We felt it wouldn’t be a place where employees would love to be working if they couldn’t park," Becker said.

Connors said the city will try to make the ramp work for more than just these two companies, but the development agreement does give C&B and Heartland employees first dibs on the new parking spots for one month. Connors also responded to how this $20 million parking project aligns with the city's sustainability goals.

“I think that’s a work in progress," she said. "It’s an adjustment. Ten years from now will we all get dropped off by our cars that drive themselves and we won’t need to think about parking? We don’t know," she speculated.

Per the development agreement, both companies are required to create 16 full-time jobs, for a total of 32. Lee is confident Heartland will maintain its pattern of growth.

He said, "We definitely see more growth here in Dubuque here at the holding company but we’ll also see some growth outside of Dubuque.”

However, the city has entered into agreements in the past that haven't worked out. In 2009, the city agreed to guarantee a $25 million loan so that IBM could move its headquarters into the Roshek Building. In return, IBM was supposed to create 1,300 jobs. It fulfilled that requirement in 2011 but then laid people off. Today, it only employs 355.

The city council will have a public hearing for this development agreement on Monday, December 16. If it's approved, Becker said the companies hope to purchase the building before the end of this year and begin construction early next year.