The City of Dubuque announced Thursday that they will be suspending all parking meter violations until April 12.

During this time, customers will no longer have to pay a meter to park in Dubuque.

Any other street parking regulations will continue street storage (vehicles that are parked on the street for longer than 24 hours), disabled parking spots, fire zone compliance, blocking of driveways.

Any monthly reserved parking spots in ramps for lots will still be enforced.