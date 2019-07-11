City of Dubuque replanting flower beds that have created visibility concerns

The city of Dubuque is replanting flower beds along a busy street because of visibility concerns.

The flower beds are along Grandview Avenue. Historically, the city planted flowers in the beds each year. However, in 2014, the city had to freeze two horticulturist positions and therefore stopped planting flowers in these beds.

This disappointed people, so a group raised money and planted perennial flowers themselves. Years later, the city has received calls that the plants are overgrown and causing visibility issues at certain intersections.

Park Division Manager Steve Fehsal says because of those concerns, and because the city was able to hire horticulturists this year, they can now devote time to Grandview.

“We started implementing our plan along the corridor to start eliminating some of the immediate issues with the visibility, and then throughout the season start adding some of those annual beds back in," Fehsal said.

Of the 36 perennial beds along the street, the city is altering 18. Nine will be converted into annual beds and another nine will just have grass.

The work will be done over a period of two years.