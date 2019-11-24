City of Dubuque reminding residents to recycle old holiday lights

The City of Dubuque is letting people know they can recycle their old holiday lights.

They are now offering a seasonal drop-off location for non-working holiday lights - at the Municipal Services Center.

Lights can be dropped of between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Monday, December second, through Wednesday, January 15th.

Holiday lights are only accepted at the drop-off location and not in the city's curbside recycling collections.

Lights can also be recycled year-round at the electronics recycling area at the Landfill.

