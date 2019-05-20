City of Dubuque places third landlord into 'priority category'

A third landlord has landed in Dubuque's priority category for not fixing problems in rental units.

A for rent sign sits in a yard in Dubuque. (Allison Wong, KCRG-TV9)

The Dubuque Housing and Community Development office put Scott Neuwoehner in this category, which the city created to respond quickly to problem landlords and their properties. Neuwoehner owns 28 buildings containing 43 units.

Property owners end up in this category if they receive three or more citations in a 12 month period. Neuwoehner is the third owner to land in this category, along with Greg Prehm and Aiman Al Qady.

When landlords are in this category, the city begins an accelerated timeline of property inspection. Instead of inspecting units every five years, which is the standard, units are inspected annually. Inspectors also follow up on violations until all are addressed.

So far, the city believes this approach is helping to address problem properties and owners.

Housing Department Director Alexis Steger says inspectors are making progress with Greg Prehm on his properties. When the city placed Prehm in the priority category, he owned nearly 200 rental units. Steger says he's now selling some of his properties to better keep up with repairs.

"They are really making progress. They are making improvements and being responsible," she said. "So that is actually what we're looking for, is a responsible landowner."

The city has not started accelerated inspection of Aiman Al Qady's units because he is appealing the city's decision to place him in this category.

Community Activist Lynn Sutton believes the priority category is finally putting the spotlight on poor landlords after years of neglect. She has seen some of these landlord's apartments firsthand.

"If you look around town, the buildings are getting fixed up, which is the main thing, and tenants aren't getting displaced. So, it's really helping all the way around," Sutton said.

While three landlords are in this category, the city has thousands of landlords. Steger says this priority category highlights the fact that the city has more good landlords than bad.

Scott Neuwoehner will appeal his priority category designation at a Housing Board of Appeals meeting Tuesday, May 21st at the Historic Federal Building. That meeting starts at 4:30.