City of Dubuque launches storm drain mural project to teach about water pollution

The city of Dubuque wants to teach people about water pollution through murals painted on storm drains.

The city of Dubuque is seeking artists to paint murals on storm drains, including this one here on Lincoln Ave. in front of Audubon Elementary School. (Allison Wong, KCRG)

The city is seeking artists to create murals for three storm drains around town. The goal is to teach how the drains are directly connected to waterways and that pollution goes into the environment.

The murals will focus on the importance of keeping pollution out of the water and how that promotes clean water.

"What goes down the storm drain ends up in the Bee Branch Creek, in the Catfish Creek, and ultimately to the Mississippi River," Kristin Hill, Bee Branch Communications Specialist, said. "So what we want to do is inspire people to, you know pick up the pollution, help keep our environment clean, and help take care of our waterways."

Artists can submit their mural ideas to the city by August 16th. The city will give a $500 stipend to each artist once their work is finished.