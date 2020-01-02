City of Dubuque hosting public input sessions for Comiskey Park expansion

The city of Dubuque is seeking public input to improve a large north end park that's expanding.

Comiskey Park is located at 255 E. 24th St.near the Bee Branch Creek. It's a 3.6-acre park that will expand to 5.7-acres. The city has $1.2 million budgeted to improve this park and its amenities.

Dubuque's Leisure Services Department is trying to figure out what to do with the new space. It's hosting public input sessions to get ideas. Marie Ware, Leisure Services Department Manager, says improvements could include things like adding more basketball courts or grills.

The first public input session is on Thursday, January 9 at Audubon Elementary School. It's from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The second event is on Saturday, February 8 and is targeted at kids. It's called Hip Hop PARKitecture.

"It will be a real engagement to learn about architecture and what that is but then also of them designing, the children working on the design, what are the things they see, what are the needs," explained Marie Ware, Leisure Services Department Manager.

That event will be at Fulton Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and registration is required.

Ware says people can also fill out an online survey to share their thoughts.

Visit the Comiskey Park website to learn more about the events and take the online survey.