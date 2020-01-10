City of Dubuque crews prepared for weekend snow

The city of Dubuque began to prep for this weekend's snow early Friday morning.

A City of Dubuque crew applies brine to White St. on Friday, January 10, 2020. (Allison Wong, KCRG)

Public works director John Klostermann says his crews were out at 4 a.m. applying anti-freeze to the roads. The city uses brine, which is a salt and water mixture. He says that's the best thing his crews can use ahead of the snow.

Crews also spent the last couple of days preparing the snowplows.

"We prepared all of our trucks. Our trucks are loaded," he said. "We brought in extra salt materials. Our operations side is all taken care of. We set up heavy equipment in case we would need that."

John says the city has 14 trucks available for snow control and all drivers are on call.

He reminds drivers to be cautious when driving this weekend.