City of Dubuque continues to open up Housing Choice Voucher list monthly

The city of Dubuque's Housing Department is still trying to navigate its new way of issuing Housing Choice Vouchers.

Inside the City of Dubuque's Housing Department. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

The department recently decided to start opening the waiting list for those vouchers once a month, instead of going more than a year with a long list.

Assisted Housing Supervisor Teresa Bassler said this approach should keep the list fresh.

The department first opened the list in July and 1,190 people applied. However, Bassler said she's just now getting the chance to send out letters to the 50 people who were randomly selected for the waiting list. She said a problem with the software put them behind.

"We didn't have things set up properly," Bassler said. "It was doing a pull when it shouldn't have done a pull and it wasn't letting us enter all of the applications that had come in on July 9th."

While working out those problems, the first Tuesday in August came around and the city opened the waiting list again. Bassler said 205 people applied. Once the letters for July go out, Bassler will work on the lottery for August.