City of Dubuque considers expanding Urban Revitalization Districts to encourage investment

The city of Dubuque wants to give more people the opportunity to cash-in on tax breaks by potentially expanding Urban Revitalization Districts.

Central Avenue is part of an Urban Revitalization District in the City of Dubuque. (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

Those districts are areas of town meant to create tax incentives for people to rehabilitate or build new buildings. If property owners increase value by 10 to 15 percent, they don't have to pay those property taxes for three to 10 years.

Right now, these districts are set up in the Washington Neighborhood, around Jackson Park, and Lower Main. Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger said the city wants to include more of its low-to-moderate income neighborhoods.

"We really want to look at it more from an equity lens," Steger said. "We’re using our CDBG [Community Development Block Grant] designated areas, which means 51 percent or more of the people living in that area are low- to moderate-income residents."

Steger said it's important to offer tax incentives to people living in these areas.

"Affording additional taxes on top of a renovation is really difficult for those residents," Steger said. "We want to make sure we’re including them in the district to try to incentivize some of that rehab that needs to happen.”

Tim Hitzler owns and has rehabilitated buildings in one of these districts. He renovated a building on Central Avenue into the Key City Creative Center and received tax abatement. Now he's renovating an old bar at 1902 Central into a market. He hopes to receive tax abatement once again.

“The difficult thing is that working on these buildings take a lot of time and money, and any help is welcome," Hitzler said.

Hitzler said he thinks it's a good thing that the city is investing in the older parts of town.

"I think the more they could do that to stimulate the growth down here is good," Hitzler said.

The city is also able to set up these districts for economic development. In 2017, it certified $4 million in property improvements at Kunkel and Associates. Steger said a previous housing director approved this project, but she said these investments are also important.

"It’s really giving them an incentive to not have to pay all of those taxes, but it’s not giving them dollars in their pocket," Steger said. "We’re looking to create jobs. We’re looking to make sure the economy stays stable."

The city council is hosting a work session about expanding these districts on Tuesday night. From there, Steger said her department will have some direction of how to move forward.