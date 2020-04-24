City of Dubuque bargaining unit employees forgo wage increases

The City of Dubuque is experiencing substantial revenue loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To combat this and to limit the financial burden on residents, the city asked bargaining unit employees to forgo their wage increases for the Fiscal Year 2021. Employees asked to consider this were from the Teamster Local 120, Operating Engineers Local 234, Dubuque Professional Fire Fighters Local 25, and Dubuque Police Protective Association.

Each of the units held a vote and the wage freeze was accepted.

“These employees have continued to work on the front lines during this pandemic to best serve our community,” said Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen. “The City of Dubuque is grateful to these employees for forgoing their wage increases for the community and its residents and for their continued professional service to our community.”