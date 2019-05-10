City of Dubuque accepting applications for neighborhood improvement grants

Planting flowers, picking up litter and adding signs to parks: these neighborhood improvements were all made possible by a city grant program.

The City of Dubuque is now accepting applications for its Large Neighborhood Grant program, which provides money to low- to moderate-income neighborhoods for projects. Two neighborhood associations say they've really benefitted from this program.

The North End Neighborhood Association has applied for and received the grant for more than a decade to put together and distribute its newsletter.

Editor Audrey Morey says it goes to more than 1,000 homes and fills everyone in on area events and news.

She said, "(we) let them know about upcoming events in the area, in the neighborhood, and I would say many of those are youth-oriented."

Morey says the association is thankful for the Large Neighborhood Grant.

So is Joe Noll, president of the Downtown Neighborhood Association. It's received the grant for purchasing planters and flowers, picking up litter and trash, and installing signs that tell about the park's history.

"It just adds a lot more to our neighborhood. It makes it much more appealing and safer," Noll said of the improvements.

Jerelyn O'Connor, the city's neighborhood development specialist, says these grants are meant to build relationships in these neighborhoods.

"We're really trying to support neighborhood groups in their efforts to improve the quality of life in their neighborhoods," she said.

The city has $24,600 available and it gives up to $3,000 per grant. Ten thousand dollars come from the city's general fund, while the rest from Community Development Block Grants.

These neighborhood groups think it's a great investment.

"It actually enhances their quality of life around here," Morey said.

Applications are due Friday, June 14th. You can learn how to apply here. You can also learn more by called O'Connor at 563.589.4326.