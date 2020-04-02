City of Coralville extends closures of city facilities

The City of Coralville has decided that they will extend the closures of any city facilities until April 30th.

This includes the city's public library, recreation center, and center for the performing arts. Any events or programming to be held in those facilities scheduled until April 30th have been canceled.

Refunds for paid participants in recreation center programming will be an option. People who are eligible will be contacted by the center's staff.

The public library's digital services will not be interrupted. Due dates have been extended until May 2 and no fines will be charged at that time.

City Hall will be closed to the public but they will still be available by phone at 319-248-1700 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Payment options for the city's municipal utilities and other services may be completed online through the city's website.

Public meetings are still planning to be held at this time but in an online format. The city's trails, parks, golf courses, and transit services are uninterrupted as well.

Transit services will continue but on modified routes. They have also paused any fare collection.