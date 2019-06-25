City of Cedar Rapids to buy Cedar Lake for a dollar, but has bigger plans

Bikers, joggers, walkers and even dogs all took laps around Cedar Rapids’ Cedar Lake on a sunny Monday evening, and many of them most likely didn’t know the lake had a new owner.

Cedar Rapids city council agreed at its meeting Monday to purchase most of the lake — specifically the northern part — from Alliant Energy for just $1. The city had been leasing the lake from Alliant since 1982.

"With the ownership of the lake, they can begin, even in more earnest, doing their engineering and other work to bring our vision into reality,” said Mike McGrath, board president of ConnectCR.

Leaders of the ConnectCR project plan to bring millions of dollars of improvements to Cedar Lake in the near future.

"It would be improved shoreline and water quality, ADA-accessible kayak launches, fishing jetties and platforms, a boardwalk across the lake,” McGrath said.

McGrath said city ownership of the lake qualifies ConnectCR to apply for certain grants to help with funding.

Once millions of dollars are invested in the lake, the City of Cedar Rapids said it’ll be safe from future floods putting that money to waste.

"The flood control will actually come up and around Cedar Lake and really protect it from future flooding, which really helps us in the long-term sustainability of the lake,” City of Cedar Rapids Community Development Director Jennifer Pratt said.

Pratt said there are no current environmental concerns at Cedar Lake.

"Alliant has worked very closely with DNR [Iowa Department of Natural Resources] to make sure that all of those environmental tests have been done,” she said.

ConnectCR said though the purchase may come at just a dollar, it shows a much greater commitment from the city and the community to the project and to Cedar Lake.

"It's a terrific step forward for us. We're excited that it's here” McGrath said. “We've got many more to go, but we're really moving positively in the proper direction."

The total cost for the ConnectCR project, which also includes work to build a pedestrian bridge over the Cedar River to connect Czech Village with the NewBo District, is $20 million, more than half of which has already been committed, according to McGrath.

The City of Cedar Rapids said once all the money is raised, it hopes to complete the entire project in the five years after that.