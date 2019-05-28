City of Cedar Rapids to accept proposals to redevelop Ambroz Building

The Cedar Rapids City Council discussed the future of the Ambroz building Tuesday night.

Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Director announced Tuesday, February 16, the Ambroz Recreation Center will close in the fall. (Rebecca Varilek, KCRG-TV9)

The former school turned Rec Center has sat empty since 2016 along Mount Vernon Road SE.

The council approved to open up requests to redevelop the property and would like to go over the requests by the end of the summer.

The city tried to sell the property back in 2017 but that plan fell through.