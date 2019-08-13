City of Cedar Rapids prioritizes affordable housing, sets other goals

Cedar Rapids City leaders are looking to make sure the city is headed in the right direction.

City of Cedar Rapids prioritizes affordable housing and set other goals

The city council addressed their top priorities on Tuesday: slowing violence, street repair, and funding for park upgrades on the city’s southeast side.

Almost all councilmembers agreed a focus needs to be made on affordable housing.

“We’re going to take a look at where we might need affordable housing and where developments are going on,” Councilmember Ashley Vanorny said. “We need to make sure there is mixed incomes. That’s what makes good communities.”

Councilmembers stressed the importance of communication amongst each other. Vanorny said councilmembers have a goal to keep each other up-to-date on projects in their districts.