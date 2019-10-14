City of Cedar Rapids issues reminder on bike, scooter usage downtown

Following the expansion of bike and scooter share programs in Cedar Rapids, city officials issued a reminder to residents about rules regarding usage of those vehicles in the downtown district.

A Veoride bike-share bicycle leans against a rack along 2nd Avenue SE in downtown Cedar Rapids on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 (Corey Thompson/KCRG)

Bicycles, scooters, or skateboards are not permitted on sidewalks downtown, according to the City of Cedar Rapids. The area they define as downtown is bordered by 1st Avenue and 16th Avenue, as well as 6th Street West and 10th Street East.

The city said that those vehicles should be used in designated bike lanes and trail systems in the outlined area. The goal is to reduce the risk to both riders and pedestrians on sidewalks in downtown.

The city has placed over 50 logos on downtown sidewalks encouraging riders to "Walk Your Wheels," as well as additional signage.

According to statistics provided by the city, over 10,000 scooter rentals have already taken place with the bike share program's 30 scooters since August 30, 2019.

If you want to report an issue with a bike or scooter that is part of the city's program, contact VeoRide’s customer service at (855) 836-2256 or hello@veoride.com.

If you want to report a rider who is using a bike, scooter, or skateboard on a downtown sidewalk, you can call the Cedar Rapids Police at (319) 286-5491.