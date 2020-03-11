City of Cedar Rapids hints at plans for curbing youth gun violence

Two dozen people filled the auditorium of the Cedar Rapids Library to learn what the city of Cedar Rapids is doing to slow gun violence in Cedar Rapids.

A citizen speaks at a forum on gun violence in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, March 11, 2020. (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

Many people brought up the accessibility of guns, current gun legislation and what more the public can do.

“Kids can access guns so easily in this community; it’s kind of terrifying,” Dedric L. Doolin, president of the Cedar Rapids branch of the NAACP, said.

Last year, the Cedar Rapids Police Department responded to 99 calls for shots fired. Doolin said he’s known some of the people who have been shot and who did the shooting in the last few years.

“We need to do more with limiting access,” Doolin said. People have a right to bear arms, that’s alright. But why does that right have to be more important than these young kids’ lives?”

City Council Member Dale Todd said the city has been working to curb youth violence for the last several years, including SET funding to invest public dollars into community projects tackling youth violence prevention efforts and he hinted at another effort to be revealed this spring.

“We need to change the paradigm of the kids who are involved in this type of activity,” Todd said. “What we’re trying to do is put a framework for unified messages so that the entire community is all on the board with the same goal. That is what we can do to get kids a positive option to keep kids out of trouble.”

In the meantime, Doolin said the community should start coming together.

“We have to do more to educate people about the danger of people having access to guns,” Doolin said.