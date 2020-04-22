City of Cedar Rapids giving away cloth masks to transit users who don't already have one

The city of Cedar Rapids has announced they are giving away cloth masks to help keep drivers and passengers safe.

The city said it has collected around 175 cloth masks to give to transit users who don't already have one.

The cloth masks were sewed and donated to the city by the Old Capitol Quilters Guild.

Because there is a limited supply, the city is only giving away one per customer.

The masks will be available until supplies run out at the city's Parking Office at 335 Iowa Avenue, until supplies run out. The office's hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city is also reminding residents that travel by public transit should only be used for essential trips for going to work, grocery shopping, or healthcare related trips.

The CDC put together a guide for making your own masks at home.