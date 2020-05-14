City of Cedar Rapids facilities closures extended

The City of Cedar Rapids announced Thursday that the closures on city facilities have been extended through May 31st.

The following facilities are included in the extension: City Hall (101 1st St SE), City Services Center (500 15th Avenue SW), Cedar Rapids Water Administration (1111 Shaver Road NE), Central Fire Station (713 1st Ave SE), Animal Care and Control (7421 Washington View Parkway SW), Cedar Rapids Police Station (505 1st St SW), and the NW Recreation Center (1340 11th St NW).

Officials with the city will continue to evaluate needs and make a plan to re-open. Emergency services will continue and services are still open to the public online, by phone, or by email.