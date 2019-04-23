City of Cedar Rapids considers letting minors stay in bars for extended hours

The Cedar Rapids city council might make a big change regarding the city's policies for alcohol.

In part, the change would extend how late minors can be in bars or restaurants where 50 percent or more of the sales involve alcohol.

The current policy hasn't been changed since the 1970s. Members of the Cedar Rapids Police Department say it's outdated. So they asked council to consider a few changes.

The biggest change would be how long minors are allowed in certain businesses alone.

The policy now states that kids are required to leave by 7 p.m. if a business has at least half its sales from alcohol. The update would make that to 9 p.m.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is requesting this change, saying it would align with state law.

"We felt like it was important with events that go on in those establishments to have younger people stay there until 9. And then no time restriction if the minor is accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or spouse that is over the age of 21. So if a parent is with a minor, no time restriction on that," Amanda Grieder, city official, said.

Council passed the first reading Tuesday.

The second and third readings will happen on May 14th. Officials hope to have it in effect by May 18th.