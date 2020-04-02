City of Cedar Rapids closes additional park facilities

To continue the best practices of social distancing, the City of Cedar Rapids has decided to close additional park facilities.

This includes Riverside Skate Park, outdoor basketball courts, volleyball courts, sand volleyball courts, tennis courts, and baseball fields.

All playgrounds and outdoor exercise stations were already closed previously and will remain closed.

Parks, trails, disc golf, and dog parks continue to stay open. Prairie Park Fishery is open for fishing and walking.

“While we encourage people to get outside to exercise, it is difficult to keep a distance of six feet from others when using facilities like the skate park or playing basketball. We feel these closures will assist in keeping the community safe while using parks,” said Scott Hock, Parks and Recreation Director.