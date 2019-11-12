Open house on flood control includes discussion of old casino site plans

The city of Cedar Rapids asked residents at an open house what they would like to see the built at the 1st Avenue and 1st Street SW area on Tuesday.

The city of Cedar Rapids asked residents at an open house what they would like to see the built at the 1st Avenue and 1st Street SW area on Tuesday (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

That land was originally set aside for a casino, but the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission denied the city's two different applications.

Dozens headed to the Czech and Slovak Museum and Library to decide between a sports complex, restaurants and bars, housing, as well as other public use. Jenny Shulz brought her own idea on a poster board, an indoor winter park.

“We have a real opportunity right not to dream big,” Shulz said.

Complete with luge, skiing and plenty of other ideas, the city said unique ideas like this are what they want.

“On a 100-degree day you would be able to cool off by going skiing,” Shulz said. “It’s something you can’t do every day because of the landscape in Iowa.”

City staff said they want something that will set Cedar Rapids apart from other communities and potentially help with flood mitigation in the future.

“There are a lot of different options that we could come up with that would both provide a public benefit in the element of private development,” Caleb Mason, Economic Development Analyst, said.

Shulz said because of the central location and being so close to the interstate this needs to be a special part of the city.

“This is an opportunity to set up and do something big,” Shulz said.

The city has already spent $68 million in flood protection. Residents can continue to send ideas to the city at firstandfirst@cedar-rapids.org