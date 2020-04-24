City of Cedar Rapids asking for mask donations

The City of Cedar Rapids is asking people to help create and donate cloth masks.

The masks that are donated will go to local service agents and community members in need. They will be accepting donations until May 15.

Those who have masks to donate can drop them off at the following locations: City Services Center front lobby (500 15th Ave. SW), City Hall (corner of 1st Ave. SE and 1st St. SE), or the Water Administration Building (111 Shaver Rd. NE).

Another way residents can donate is at the United Way East Central Iowa food and essential items drive. People can also drop off personal care items, cleaning supplies, and food along with any mask donations.

The drive will take place at Lindale Mall in the former Younkers location. Donations can be brought on May 1 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., May 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or May 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can find resources on how to make a cloth mask below:



Mercy Cedar Rapids: https://www.mercycare.org/news/2020/mercy-kicks-off-mask-wearing-initiative-among-employees-and-comm/