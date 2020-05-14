City of Cedar Rapids: Public pools not opening this summer

Officials announced Thursday that public pools in Cedar Rapids will not be opening this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cherry Hill Aquatic Center in northwest Cedar Rapids in July 2019. (KCRG-TV9)

The city made the announcement during a Linn County Public Health press conference Thursday afternoon.

“Our primary goal is to keep the community safe and we believe that this is the best precaution to take for the summer. We have made the decision early to allow our staff time to find other summer employment and plan for other recreation programs,” said Parks and Recreation Director Scott Hock.

Officials said the city spent six weeks reviewing potential guidelines for operation and determining if accommodations could be made to safely allow public swimming.

A statement from the city says, "With over 160,000 pool users each summer, the potential for exposure to COVID-19 exists, even following guidelines, due to the number of surfaces at the facilities that are touched by hundreds of people each hour. In addition, social distancing within the pool and lifesaving would be problematic."

The city may open splash pads based on guidance from the state.