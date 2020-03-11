City of Cedar Rapids OK's first steps in solid wast facility updates

The Cedar Rapids City Council approved the start of a 20 year, multimillion-dollar improvement project to the city’s solid waste facility.

Pipes inside the Cedar Rapids solid waste facility (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

City leaders said much of the current facility dates back to the 1970s and is starting to reach the end of its lifespan. On Tuesday, March 11, 2020, the council approved spending $3.6 million for the preliminary design.

“There are certain parts of this project that ultimately have a lifespan and we want to take care of them before they reach the end,” Steve Hershner, the utilities director for Cedar Rapids, said.

