City of Cedar Rapids: Flood protection is coming to the west side of town

After the city has started making headway on flood protection on the east side of Cedar Rapids, city leaders want people on the west side to know work is being done there as well.

Flood protection is coming to the west side of town

A number of project renderings were revealed showing green space and potential private development on the land formally set aside for a casino, the Five Season’s leaf would be elevated to help with flood mitigation and a small portion of 1st street NW from I-380 to First Ave. would be closed down and F Ave. would become a two-lane.

“The night we had to get out of here I had two vans full of everything would grab,” said Richard Ellis.

He’s lived in the Time Check neighborhood for most of his life and through some of the worst flooding, but the 2008 flood was the worst. He knows how important flood protection is, but closing down 1st ST NW. would impact him every day.

“I’m down there every morning and every afternoon,” he said.

City Flood Control Program Manager Rob Davis said the motivation to close the small section of the road and make F Ave a two-lane road is to save money by not having to build a second flood gate and clear up some of the confusion. Currently, there are areas under I-380 where you can’t turn and cars are forced to make U-turns.

“We don’t need to gate systems right next to each other on roads that have more capacity than they need,” said Davis.

Other neighbors support closing 1st ST NW, even if it is an inconvenience.

“If it fits the budget that might be something we should look into considering,” said Raymond Erlacher.

Erlacher also lives in the Time Check area and did so during the 2008 floods.

“I had water up to the second floor of my house,” he said.

While the concepts are still subject to change, both Time Check residents can agree something needs to be done to keep the Cedar River from overflowing its banks again.

“I own my home and I don’t plan on going anywhere,” Erlacher said.

“I hope not to see something like that again,” said Ellis. “I had nightmares for weeks after that.”

