City of Cedar Rapids releases guide to help businesses reopen

As business owners wait to learn when they can begin reopening, the city of Cedar Rapids has developed a guide to help with that process, calling it the "Reopening Toolkit for Businesses."

The exterior of Cedar Rapids City Hall on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (Aaron Hosman/KCRG)

It’s about 50 pages long and it’s open to anyone on the city’s website under the COVID-19 tab.

Ana Stomp, an economic development specialist with the city, helped create the guide. She said it is based on a guide developed by the Association of Chamber of Commerce and the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce so the city could get this information out to its business owners quickly. Stomp said it’s full of practical recommendations.

“We wanted to make sure that we proactively gave them some guidance so they could make decisions on assessing if they’re ready to open, but also to make sure they are keeping their business and employees as s safe as possible,” Stomp said.

Stomp said what people may find most helpful is the general recommendation section. Stomp said that information can apply to almost any business. It covers how owners can screen employees for the virus, as well as suggesting requiring masks by both employees and customers and considering payment options that are cashless or touchless.

“It does break out specific types of business, restaurants and bars, guidance for childcare," Stomp said. "So there is a lot of business that can get specific guidance and it also links to authoritative sources within their industry, the Iowa restaurant association, that kind of stuff."

Stomp said what’s unique to the Cedar Rapids guide is a supplemental frequently asked questions portion. She said that’s where they put a lot of the information they’ve heard from local businesses over the last few weeks.

Stomp said this guide is simply recommendations and not requirements. It’s up to individual businesses to decide what works for them. Any move toward reopening also depends on any restrictions the Governor may decide to add in the future.